First Atlantic Commerce, Premier Tickets partner for online credit card processing

FAC, the online payment solutions provider in the Latin American Caribbean Region, is a payment gateway that delivers customized and flexible online credit and debit card processing to companies in Bermuda, the Caribbean and Central America, as well as in the US, Canada and Mauritius. The company also provides the PCI validated P2PE solution for Mail Order/Telephone Order businesses in the Latin American Caribbean Region, as well as risk mitigation solutions to its merchants, banks and other gateways.

Ptix is an online ticketing and marketing solutions company that has hosted over 3,000 events in Bermuda, as well as internationally. The Ptix platform is capable of handling such event types as concerts, parties, theatre productions, registrations, conferences, workshops, and fundraisers.

Moreover, Ptix supports general admission and reserved seating events for all size venues in Bermuda and globally. The Ptix system has capabilities in sales reporting, e-tickets, gate management, accreditation and barcode scanning, integration with social media and online donation portals, processing more than 10,000 transactions per month.

The partnership and the technical integration between the two companies aims to provide real-time, online credit card processing for the customers, by accepting credit and debit card payments using FAC’s payment platform with local settlement to Butterfield Bank.

