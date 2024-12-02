First Atlantic Commerce offers real-time payment gateway for Core Technologies

FAC is a Bermuda-based payment gateway that delivers online credit and debit card processing to companies across the Caribbean and Central America. The company also provides PCI validated P2PE solution for companies in the Latin American Caribbean Region as well as risk mitigation solutions to its merchants, banks and other gateways.

UnderWriter is a property and casualty insurance software package for insurers in the Caribbean. The platform is developed in the Caribbean and it is used by 19 insurance companies and 3 insurance brokers, operating in 19 different Caribbean territories.

All insurance-related processes for underwriting, reinsurance, insurance accounting, and claims (including litigation management and salvage management) are available within the system, which utilises a built-in document manager.

UnderWriter has integrated to FAC’s payment gateway so that its customers can accept credit and debit card payments using FAC’s payment platform with settlement to local banks in the Caribbean.

The first merchant to go live using the integrated system is Gulf Insurance Limited in Trinidad & Tobago.