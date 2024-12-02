First Atlantic Commerce joins Fintech Association of Trinidad and Tobago

Fintech TT provides open membership to fintech startups and tech companies in the region, closely working with the government and regulators. On the other hand, First Atlantic Commerce (FAC) is a Bermuda-based ecommerce payment gateway that delivers flexible and customised online credit and debit card processing to companies across the Caribbean and Central America. The fintech also provides additional risk mitigation solutions and a PCI-validated Point-to-Point encryption to companies in the region.

FAC advocates for the development of digital financial services locally and promotes companies’ digitalisation process as well as providing assistance and education to increase financial literacy. The partnership between the two associations aims to enable an interconnected, cashless society and drive financial inclusion, innovation, and local digitalisation.