First Atlantic Commerce integrates with Bookeo

As part of the alliance, Bookeo has integrated with FAC’s gateway to enable its customers to accept payments with FAC.

FAC is a payment gateway established in 1998 to deliver online credit and debit card processing to international corporations across the globe. The company also provides alternative payment solutions and fraud solutions to its merchants. FAC provides merchants with multi-currency payment solutions in addition to fraud risk management services including AVS-only, CVV2/CVC2/CID verification, 3-D Secure and Kount’s fraud control system.

Bookeo is a software tool that allows business and institutions to take online reservations from their Facebook and web page, directly from their clients’ mobile device, laptop or computer.

