First Atlantic Commerce expands in Canada

FAC features a payment gateway that delivers customised online credit and debit card processing to businesses in the Latin American Caribbean Region, including the Caribbean and Central America, Europe, the US, Mauritius.

In addition, the company provides merchants with PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) solutions through its Virtual Terminal via its partner, Bluefin Payment Systems. Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution secures credit and debit card transactions by encrypting data interaction within a PCI-approved point of entry device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being available in the device or the merchant’s system where it could be exposed to malware.

