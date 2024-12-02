First Atlantic Commerce, CTEX enter agreement

First Atlantic Commerce (FAC) is a global, online payment solutions provider. FAC provides merchants with multi-currency payment solutions in addition to fraud risk management services including AVS-only, CVV2/CVC2/CID verification, 3-D Secure and Kount’s fraud control system, in multiple jurisdictions across Europe, Mauritius and the Latin American Caribbean Region.

CTEX delivers co-location, interconnection and managed services to enterprise, government, and institutional clients in the Caribbean and Latin America. CTEX offers six core solutions including Cloud, Managed Colocation, Managed Services, Virtual Datacenter, Managed Continuity and Professional services.