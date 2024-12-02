First Atlantic Commerce, Bermuda Island Taxi partner for card payments

By integrating Ride Bermuda app to FAC’s payment platform, Island Taxi can provide its customer with online credit card processing facilities.

The customers can download the app on to their phones or tablets from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and, after entering the credit card details one time, all subsequent taxi and transport fares will be billed to that account. In addition, desktop users can make reservations on the Ride Bermuda website.

