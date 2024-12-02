First applicants in for Investment Associations fintech accelerator

Investment Association reported that fintech companies with market-viable technology are being invited to apply to participate in the fintech accelerator programme through the Velocity website by 28th September 2018.

During the six month programme, the first cohort of up to 10 companies will benefit from access to the Investment Association and industry expertise, as well as gaining exposure to industry networks and potential clients. Participants will also access a co-working space and mentoring from the Advisory Panel. The first cohort will be in place to start on the Velocity program by October 2018.

According to Investment Association, the 24 Velocity Advisory Panel is comprised of digital technology specialists covering aspects of the investment value chain and also provide guidance on the adoption of emergent technology across front, middle and back-office operations.