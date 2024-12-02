First Abu Dhabi Bank goes live on Temenos T24 core system

The new platform is designed to support the bank’s conventional and Islamic banking operations across the board (retail, corporate, investment etc).

The 18-month implementation is now complete and is an integration of the legacy FGB and NBAD platforms onto a single new platform.

First Abu Dhabi Bank, which officially completed its merger on 1 April 2017, is the largest bank in the UAE and one of the largest in the MENA region.

FGB, the smaller of the two banks, was a long-standing user of Temenos’ T24. Meanwhile, NBAD used a number of core banking system in the UAE and across international locations, including those supplied by Intellect Design Arena and Misys (now Finastra).