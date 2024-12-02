Firework launches generative AI live shopping solution

The patent-pending generative AI technology enables customers to leverage the in-video chat feature on an ongoing, on-demand basis, looking to bring always-on interactivity to video commerce content at scale.





Generative AI and what it entails for video commerce

As per the announcement, long after a livestream has concluded, shoppers are able to ask questions regarding the products or services featured therein, and Firework’s proprietary AI engine is set to provide accurate, real-time responses based on user input and the video’s content, together with other associated metadata. The AI engine uses a large language model (LLM), can understand, and respond in an extensive array of languages, and can also be customised to reflect each brand’s unique voice.

Firework is set to launch the beta version of the tool with its long-standing partner, The Fresh Market, and the speciality grocer is going to pilot the AI-assisted live shopping capabilities on its flagship website, and on its shoppable video live commerce (SVLC) retail media network.











Commenting on this, Kevin Miller, Chief Marketing Officer at The Fresh Market advised that their customers want to engage with the brand in real-time, online and in-store alike, and Firework’s generative AI technology helps ensure that customers will be provided with prompt, friendly, and personalised support whenever choosing to engage with video commerce content. Exemplifying a use case for the product, the announcement highlights that a customer can ask ‘What is the recipe for the salad being made in this video?’ and the tool will provide the ingredients.

What is more, the AI product was developed by Firework AI Labs, a team of core AI and machine learning (ML) experts, and the Firework AI Sales Assistant builds on the team’s previous success related to AI-driven video commerce enablement, including a range of automated, AI-enabled content creation, and editing tools provided in the Firework Creation Studio.

Rick Zhuang, CTO at Firework said that what differentiates video commerce from other media is the potential for immersive, interactive customer experiences. Traditionally, once a livestream ends, a significant portion of the interactivity is lost, however, generative AI-powered livestreams enable shoppers to take advantage of personalised, real-time interactivity and support no matter when they decide to watch. This is believed to help provide customers with increased lifetime value out of the video commerce content they create, thus changing on-demand video into always-on, interactive experiences.





Firework strategy and offering

Firework is a video commerce solution built for brands and leverages shoppable and livestream video alongside strong monetisation capabilities to enable retailers, consumer brands, and publishers to build engaging video experiences on their owned and operated digital properties and across channels at a global scale. The company helps organisations bring new authenticity and connection levels to online video experiences, addressing digital natives in the language they fully understand, and taking control of their own customer data.