Fira De Barcelona partners Airtag for mobile ordering solution

Under the terms of the partnership, mobile ordering at Fira’s restaurants has been integrated into the current app using AIRTAG’s AIRSHOP API solution, which are white label mobile libraries that connect with a retailer’s existing app and databases to enable the addition of mobile commerce features. The new functionalities enable Fira de Barcelona event goers, to advance order and pay for meals by mobile phone and check-in at a restaurant using NFC and QR code technology.

In December 2013, Airtag has partnered with PayPal to bring functionalities to the KFC Fast Track mobile wallet.