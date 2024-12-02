Fiorano launches PSD2 sandbox

The sandbox is an addition to Fiorano’s PSD2 Accelerator, designed for banks who need to deliver ASPSP interfaces for PSD2.

Fiorano’s offering combines multiple components required by banks into a single, unified technology stack.

With little time left on the PSD2 regulatory calendar, the sandbox is designed to accelerate compliance journey for banks to enable API management & PSD2 APIs, Identity Management, CSC & SCA for PSD2. By eliminating multiple products, corresponding installations & integration points, and delivering a single pre-integrated application, Fiorano aims at reducing the implementation time, cost and uncertainty risks.

Fiorano PSD2 Accelerator is available as a modular, set of components, designed to co-exist with bank’s existing products and applications.

Fiorano is a provider of Digital Business Backplane and enterprise integration middleware, messaging and peer-to-peer distributed systems, since 1995.