Fintrax Group acquires Planet Payment

Eurazeo, a French-based global investment company, is contributing with EUR 109M to the financing of this acquisition as the majority shareholder in Fintrax since 2015.

This acquisition is aimed at strengthening the company’s digital payments innovation initiatives, Planet Payment’s suite of solutions (including a service that allow banks and merchants to offer customers personalised payments in their home currency at the point of sale, online or at the ATM) being complementary to Fintrax Group’s current product offering.

BofA Merrill Lynch served as financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal counsel to Fintrax. FT Partners served as financial advisor and Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal counsel to Planet Payment.