Fintiv Inc launches lawsuit against Apple Pay and PayPal

The fintech previously initiated a similar litigation against Apple Pay and Walmart, alleging misuse of trade secrets and intellectual property.

According to Fintiv, Walmart uses a certain phone-based technology to process payments which partially relies on Fintiv’s IP to work. The lawsuit also includes future royalties and back payments for prior years of infringement, which could be worth billions of dollars.

Both Apple Pay and PayPal have grown their digital payments businesses, with the first reporting it processed a record of USD 1.25 trillion in total transaction volume, in 2021. On the other hand, Apple is allegedly the biggest in-store mobile wallet player, with a total market cap of 45.5% and estimated USD 90 billion in transaction volumes.