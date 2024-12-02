Fintech Zai launches money transfers to and from the US

Consumers in the USA can use CurrencyFair to exchange and transfer money internationally at lower rates than traditional banks in real time. The service is fully licensed and regulated, and has transferred over USD 15 billion globally. US consumers can send money to more than 150 countries with bank-level security.

Company officials stated that the US’ USD 2 trillion revenue market for payments presents a significant opportunity for them as Zai continues to grow and develop its product offering. They are expanding their services in the US over the 2022, supporting both consumers and businesses by augmenting payments and delivering accessible financial services.

Launched in Ireland in 2010, the CurrencyFair brand has expanded internationally offering more than 20 currencies in currency corridors, including GBP, EUR, Canadian, Australian, Singaporean, and Hong Kong Dollars from the US for international payments. The service will increase its offering to 40+ currencies in 2022, including the Mexican Peso, Brazilian Real, Argentine Peso, Japanese Yen, Malaysian Ringgit, Pakistani Rupee, and Sri Lankan Rupee.

CurrencyFair sits under the umbrella of Zai, a global provider of embedded finance orchestration. Zai supports businesses across a range of industries internationally, from fintechs to property technology companies, in streamlining and scaling payment workflows. This latest US launch is part of a global expansion plan for the company following a strategic investment by Standard Chartered Bank in 2021.