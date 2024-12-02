Xpay supplies the necessary banking system and the individualised debit card from Mastercard. With its business model, Xpay aims to open up a business area at the crossroad between customer loyalty, purpose economy, and banking. With every payment process in which customers decide to use their favorite brand’s card, loyalty points are collected, which can be converted into individualised membership rewards. An XPay representative states that in times of social media and online shopping, payment processes can create a new closeness in customer relationships that is based, for example, on shared values ​​and preferences.

With the branded Mastercard debit card, customers will be able to produce a Mastercard debit card in plastic or metal in the corporate design of their choice. These cards automatically come with an integrated current account and German IBAN. In addition, it is possible to individual decide on price and service levels for users of the card.





Xpay also provides the option of fully branded touchpoints that aim to combine payment with online brand communication. This is a fully branded landing page including a card shop with additional opt-ins and spaces for marketing. Additionally, this includes plug & play without any integration effort, which is secure and regulation-proof. All cards can include the administration of loyalty points via a Loyalty API, which can be accessed in the online banking.