Fintech Transigo receives USD 70 mln in funding

The company developed a SaaS software solution that allows cross-border B2B marketplaces to offer POS financing to its buyers and, with the new funding series, aims to expand its POS platform to various Asian markets in the first months of 2022. The fintech plans to raise another USD 250 million by July 2022 to continue its geographical expansion and integrate across more sectors.

Founded in 2018 in Israel, Transigo offers point-of-sale financing to its customers with zero risks to the marketplaces. Using a secure API, the company can approve up to USD 80,000 in POS credit with a maximum term of 90 days.