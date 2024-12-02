Fintech Tally is shutting down due to lack of cash





Tally, a nine-year-old fintech that helped consumers manage and pay off their credit card debt, has shut down, according to the company.

Company officials stated that the decision to close down Tally was not the outcome the company had hoped for, but that after exploring all options, it was unable to secure the necessary funding to continue their operations. According to PitchBook, Tally was last valued at USD 855 million and had 183 employees.

Tally’s model was initially designed to help people manage their credit cards and pay off high-interest debt through a lower interest loan that it offered. But in April 2024, Tally announced it would be sunsetting its consumer app and shifting to B2B. At the time, the company said it had a launch partner, a ‘large publicly-traded consumer company with more than 50 million users,’ that was launching in July 2024. However, it never followed up with an announcement naming the company.





Previous news from Tally

Founded in 2015, San Francisco-based Tally had raised USD 172 million in funding over the years. In October of 2022, Tally raised an USD 80 million Series D led by Sway Ventures. Andreessen Horowitz led its USD 50 million Series C round in 2019, which also included participation from Silicon Valley heavy hitters such as Kleiner Perkins, Shasta Ventures, Cowboy Ventures, and Sway Ventures.