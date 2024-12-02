Fintech Stax to achieve unicorn status

Stax is a unicorn that happens to be minority-led. Announcing the milestone, company officials said the company has grown 500% since 2019 and processed more than USD 23 billion in payments for 22,000 businesses in the US.

Stax is based in the US. Its latest round of investment was led by Greater Sum Ventures, HarbourVest Partners, and Blue Star Innovation Partners. Their USD 245 million investment comes just months after Stax acquired the automated surcharging platform CardX in November 2021.

Stax is a payments technology provider that wanmts to augment the payments processing experience. The all-in-one Stax platform provides businesses of all sizes the scalable business technology needed to manage financials, payments, invoicing, inventory, sales data, customer data, and more.