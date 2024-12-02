Fintech startup PayX presents app for mobile payments

The Armenia-based startup’s presentation was attended by representatives from VISA International, Armenian Central Bank, ArCa payment system, other Armenian banks, and IT organisations.

PayX is developing a single infrastructure for over-the-phone payments, which features QR code payments as well. You can make them via the startup’s mobile app or via mobile apps provided by partner companies and banks. PayX has six partners in the banking sector, which are Evocabank, Araratbank, VTB Bank (Armenia), Unibank, Ameriabank, and Ardshinbank, and three in the payment system sector: MobiDram, Easy Pay, and Armenian Card.

Moreover, in the near future, PayX plans to introduce card-to-card transactions, credit instalment, and utility payments. In addition, the startup has a specific offer for the Armenian market, MerchantX, an app designed for shops, restaurants, and servicing companies. It can accept cashless payments on the sport or remotely.