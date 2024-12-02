Fintech Sharegain raises USD 5 mln and rolls out securities lending platform

This will also help at scaling up its operations with family offices and asset management companies.

This round takes the companies’s total raised capital to USD 12 million over two rounds, and comes from venture capital companies Blumberg Capital, Target Global, Maverick Ventures Israel, Rhodium and private investors from the financial industry.

Sharegain’s platform allows any investor to generate revenue through loaning out their financial assets – stocks, bonds and ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) in return for a payment known as ‘lending revenue’.

According to Sharegain, securities lending is a USD 2.5 trillion market, but this represents a tiny proportion of the industry’s potential – there are over USD 40 trillion in assets currently sitting idle, globally.

Sharegain, which claims to be the first fintech with FCA approval to offer its SLaaS platform to retail investors, aims to create a more effective market that’s open to any investor with all the benefits that will bring, from greater liquidity, to better data, to eventually building long-term trust in capital markets.

An undisclosed group of lenders are already using the Sharegain platform; the business is also collaborating with global financial institutions to drive best practice and a more transparent approach to securities lending.