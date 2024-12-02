Fintech platform TranSwap launches proprietary API for FX payments

As SMEs are increasingly transcending geographical borders and going global, TranSwap’s platform allows businesses to make payments to over 45 countries. SMEs can also choose to integrate with TranSwap’s API for full automation of multiple transfers.

TranSwap helps businesses manage and execute payments globally while reducing FX costs and complexity. The FinTech platform offers competitive rates through its proprietary online transaction portal and wide network of FX Partners to enable businesses to fulfil payments overseas at the lowest cost efficiently.

TranSwap is an onboarded value-added service (VAS) provider on the networked trade platform (NTP). Cross-border payments provided by TranSwap are now available on the NTP VAS listing. As a NTP VAS provider, TranSwap is part of the NTP trade ecosystem — a Singapore Government initiative.