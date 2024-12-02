Fintech platform Agora is live in the US

Moreover, after participating in Mastercard’s Start Path program, Mastercard’s global effort to support later-stage fintech and other tech startups, Agora was selected by the ICBA to participate in its newly launched fintech accelerator.

Agora’s mission is to help community, credit unions and regional banks ramp up their digital experience without replacing their existing core banking systems. Its platform is based on the latest European challenger bank tech - less than 3 years old, according to EIN Newsdesk.

Running in real-time, the fintech offers support for mobile accounts, shared accounts, children/parent accounts, advanced real time card controls, budgeting and saving tools, money pooling, and many more. Agora has two integration models, either APIs for standard solutions or co-creation of complete mobile banking suites.

Agora was started by founder and CEO Arcady Lapiro, a fintech veteran based in New York since 2008. Arcady was part of the initial team and member of the Executive Committee of online bank Fortuneo Bank with over USD 25 billion in assets.