Fintech Payrails secures USD 32 million in new funding round





Following this announcement, the funding is expected to accelerate product development, product roadmap expansion, and support commercial growth across EMEA to meet surging enterprise demand.

In addition, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well. The funding round was led by HV Capital's Growth Fund, with participation from existing investors EQT Ventures, General Catalyst, and Andreessen Horowitz.











More information on Payrails’s USD 32 million funding round

According to the official press release, Payrails will span the entire payment lifecycle with a modular architecture that includes payment orchestration, payouts, tokenization, unified analytics, automated reconciliation, and recently launched in-person payments, all powered by improved data capabilities. At the same time, while acting as an integrated meta layer, Payrails will provide its suite of solutions in order to give enterprises full flexibility, visibility, and control of their payment operations and checkout experiences across multiple geographies, channels, and verticals.

Furthermore, with the fresh capital, Payrails is expected to expand its all-in-one platform with new products across the payment lifecycle, from acceptance to payouts. The company will address several challenges and difficulties met by companies in the industry with a payment operating system purpose-built for their needs, allowing merchants to orchestrate complex payment flows, improve performance, and abstract the complexity of system integrations as well. To support and accelerate its development, Payrails will also prioritise the process of optimising the overall customer experience, while offering improved solutions and services as well.