Fintech Novicap raises EUR 200 mln

Novicap said the latest funding agreement with Fasanara implied an additional capacity of over 1 billion euros of financing volume per year for Novicap.









Previous fundings

The company has previously raised a USD 1.7 million seed round, which included backers such as Partech Ventures, Techstars Ventures, and Cabiedes & Partners.

NoviCap, which primarily focuses on Southern Europe and particularly Spain, provides a marketplace where SMEs can raise financing by trading their invoices.

Those buying the invoices - investors such as family offices, high-net-worth and corporate investors - are offered a discount, while NoviCap takes a commission on each transaction. The startup also pitches its marketplace as another way for investors to diversify their portfolios.

The European alternative finance market - which includes crowdfunding, peer-to-peer lending, and invoice trading - reached EUR 3 billion in 2014 and has been growing ever since, according to a report produced by the Centre for Alternative Finance at University of Cambridge Judge Business School and professional services organisation EY (formerly Ernst & Young).





What does Novicap do?

