Fintech industry gains strength with Fintech Association of Hong Kong partnerships

Together with FTAHK, the Singapore Fintech Association, the Swiss Finance and Technology Association and the Taiwan Fintech Industry Development Association have the goal of collaborating in the promotion of the global Fintech industry.

FTAHK will work with its partners on initiatives to support fintech development, including potentially making joint responses to their markets’ respective regulators and other relevant local bodies. The associations will also participate in each other’s events, helping to deepen understanding of the opportunities presented through fintech and further improve the fintech ecosystem across Asia and Europe.

The FTAHK is an independent, not-for-profit, member-driven organization that is the voice of the fintech community in Hong Kong. Members range from startups and passionate individuals to global financial institutions and service providers. FTAHK is currently led by a volunteer group of board members from the fintech community who care about the future of fintech in Hong Kong, greater China and Asia.

The Association is organized and led by the community for the community through a series of committees which will initially focus on the following areas of fintech: Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, blockchain, digital banking, InsurTech, payments, RegTech, etc.