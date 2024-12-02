Fintech Fintoc secures USD 7M series A for LATAM expansion

The global trend of Open Banking implementation is experiencing fragmentation despite its widespread acknowledgment. Fintech startups operating in smaller markets are positioning themselves as potential merger and acquisition targets for established players such as Visa.

Fintoc offers a B2B solution in the form of an API enabling online businesses to accept instant payments directly from customers' bank accounts, known as accounts to accounts (A2A) transactions. This method, an alternative to credit card transactions, boasts fewer intermediaries.

A2A transactions offer a seamless experience for end-users akin to online credit card payments, requiring only the selection of the bank and secure facilitation of bank credentials. However, the primary appeal lies in reduced transaction fees for businesses compared to traditional credit card transactions.





The adoption of A2A transactions is gaining traction globally, benefiting Open Banking companies like Plaid, Visa-owned Tink, TrueLayer, and Volt. Additionally, more diversified fintech players such as Adyen and Stripe are forming partnerships to offer A2A payments to their clientele.

While Open Banking initiatives are flourishing worldwide, Latin America presents unique challenges. The region's fragmented landscape and prevalent financial exclusion pose hurdles to entry. For instance, Mexico's low banking penetration rate underscores both a challenge and an opportunity for Fintoc, with representatives expressing optimism about addressing this gap.

Fintoc has achieved significant traction in its home market of Chile, boasting over 1.2 million monthly users. However, the country's population size imposes limitations on further growth potential. Consequently, Fintoc is eyeing expansion into new markets, particularly Mexico, where it anticipates substantial revenue growth.

The startup's expansion strategy reflects a more measured approach compared to its initial ambitions of becoming the ‘Plaid for LatAm.’ Investor sentiment has shifted towards a focus on specific markets rather than blanket regional expansion.

Despite a slowdown in fintech funding, Fintoc's Series A round underscores continued interest in the sector, with potential for future mergers and acquisitions driven by the rise of Open Banking across the region. Fintoc's investors, including Monashees and Propel, possess connections and expertise relevant to its target markets, facilitating the startup's expansion efforts.

Fintoc aims to capture the Mexican market by targeting businesses currently reliant on offline payment methods, positioning A2A transactions as a superior alternative. The broader adoption of instant payment systems worldwide, such as Pix in Brazil and UPI in India, is poised to reshape the payments landscape, potentially leading to increased competition and further M&A activity among industry incumbents.