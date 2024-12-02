Fintech Finmatics receives Series A funding

With Finmatics' artificial intelligence and smart assistants, users can digitise their accounts payable. Smart checking routines help customers avoid errors, reduce liability risk and increase accounting quality. Finmatics allows users to process documents without purchase order reference. The platform’s digital assistants use smart software and artificial intelligence to independently classify data. Even complex accounts payable workflows can be easily set up and processed by those responsible. The checking algorithms can aid users in detecting errors or preventing them from occurring in the first place.

Finmatics also offers digital document approvals, meaning that users can transform existing analog processes into clearly structured digital processes. Documents can be automatically transferred from an e-mail inbox to Finmatics. The platform then automatically reads relevant data from ingoing documents and forwards the documents to the respective responsible employees for document approval. These employees can perform invoice verification in the web browser or via Smartphone App.

Users can complete multi-stage approval processes that run across several departments and can implement company-specific risk management specifications. Once the documents have been fully approved, the Finmatics software exports the image together with the accounting record to users’ enterprise resource planning or accounting system.