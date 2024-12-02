Fintech factoring company Credimi scoops EUR 10 mln fundraise

Some existing backers, which took part in the company’s EUR 8.5 million raise in late 2015, also participated. The money will be used to build the platforms client base and product offering, as well as for new hires. It will also lay the groundwork for Credimi to expand into new European markets, having until now been focused on Italy.

Credimi claims to have lent over EUR 200 million to around 3,500 companies since launching less than two years ago. It is considered largest invoice finance firm in continental Europe, according to AltFi Data’s records. The firm is authorised by the Bank of Italy as a financial intermediary.

United Ventures’ investment in Credimi was supported by the European Investment Fund, through InnovFin Equity, with the support of European Union (EU) programmes Horizon 2020 and the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI).