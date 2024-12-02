Fintech Enfuce launches in UK

Enfuce recently expanded its international presence in Germany and France and currently claims 16+ million active card clients for whom it handles nearly EUR 1 billion in transfers yearly.

Enfuce is a one-stop shop solution for firms that want to issue cards to their clients, supporting debit, credit, prepaid, gift, fleet, and fuel card programs in any form – plastic, digital and/or tokenized – for consumer, commercial and B2B apps, as well as digital/online wallets.

The firm also provides a carbon tracking tool for determining the emissions of transactions.