FINTECH Circle, ADGM introduce fintech education courses for the UAE

FINTECH Circle’s repertoire of fintech innovation courses will be provided via ADGM Academy, the newest training and development centre for the financial services industry in MENA. This new commitment by FINTECH Circle augments FINTECH Circle Institute’s mission to upskill finance services professionals by providing courses across all areas of financial technology innovation, such as fintech foundation, InsurTech, WealthTech, RegTech, enterprise innovation, entrepreneurship, blockchain and Crypto Finance.

FINTECH Circle and ADGM will work closely together to deliver fintech educational courses via their FINTECH Circle Institute and ADGM Academy, in addition to exploring new initiatives which strengthen the capabilities and experience of financial professionals in Abu Dhabi and across the wider MENA region.

FINTECH Circle is a global community of 100,000+ fintech entrepreneurs, angel and VC investors, financial services professionals and fintech thought-leaders, focusing on fintech seed investing, education and enterprise innovation.

With board members ranging from traditional banks and fintech experts, through to academics from universities, FINTECH Circle Institute offers courses on topics including WealthTech/Robo-banking, InsurTech, RegTech, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise Innovation and Startup methodologies.