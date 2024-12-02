



Test My Card aims to implement a different approach than traditional comparison tools by enabling users to take charge of their choices. It leverages advanced machine learning (ML) and data analytics to deliver personalised credit card recommendations.

The platform analyses a user's financial profile, which includes spending patterns, income, and credit score, to suggest the most appropriate credit card options, allowing users to make informed financial decisions. For those looking to upgrade their current credit cards, Test My Card simplifies the process by evaluating existing card features and offering alternatives with additional benefits. The platform assists users in maximising rewards and perks while minimising costs, making the selection and upgrading of credit cards more convenient and less stressful.

Key Features of Test My Card