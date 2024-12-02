Finom adds Direct F24 tax payment feature for Italian users

The feature supports both Ordinario and Accise forms and is aimed at reducing the administrative load associated with tax compliance.

The new functionality was developed through a partnership with Fabrick, whose Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform connects to Banca Sella's systems via API. Through this integration, users can complete and submit F24 forms without needing to switch between platforms. Payments enabled by the feature include income taxes, VAT, local taxes, and social security contributions.

Increasing demand for digital tax solutions

Italian small businesses spend approximately 238 hours annually on tax-related administration, according to data from Confartigianato. This is 56 hours more than the average for OECD countries, underlining the demand for solutions that streamline compliance with fiscal obligations.

A representative from Fabrick stated that the API solution was designed to help businesses automate tax payments while ensuring compliance with local regulations. They noted that the system uses REST architecture and secure endpoints for real-time validation and data exchange. Its microservices-based structure allows scalability for high transaction volumes and includes features such as audit trails and error reduction through automation.

Alongside direct F24 payments, the Finom platform now includes integration with Italian tax authorities, secure transaction processing, and a digital archive of submitted forms. Additional features, such as support for PagoPA, MAV, and RAV payments, are expected in upcoming updates, aimed at further simplifying public service payments, insurance fees, and utility bills.

Officials from Finom said that automating F24 payments addresses a routine burden faced by both businesses and individual taxpayers in Italy. They added that reducing paperwork and streamlining administrative tasks could improve overall productivity for small enterprises.

This development is part of Finom’s startegy to expand its offering across the European Union. The company recently introduced AI Accounting in Germany and plans to extend this service to other EU markets in 2025.