Finnplay launches new Instant Account and KYC white labels

The deal will see Finnplay, a Finland-based open gaming platform provider, add the solutions to the platform’s Instant Account & KYC white label brands, for players with automated account creation and instant withdrawals in the Scandinavian market.

The company decided to launch white labels utilising the Zimpler mobile payment solution in anticipation of the Swedish igaming market opening in January, 2019, since Zimpler is a wallet, helping provide bank transfers, as well as credit cards and invoicing.

Moreover, Zimpler, a Sweden-based fintech company, will offer sustainable commercial rates and allow the operators to minimize the risk by being reliant on more than just one payment solution.