Finnish TV: Nordea involved in about USD 790 mln suspicious transactions

Yle is part of a group of media companies working on allegations of money laundering in the Baltics linked to Russia. They affirmed that the money originated from companies registered in tax havens, including the British Virgin Islands, Panama, or Belize.

The news regarding Nordea came as Yle cited leaked documents. However, the information did not reveal if Nordea had reported the alleged suspicious transactions to authorities. After Yle said it would air allegations of money laundering, Nordea shares fell almost 7%, but they later recovered some of the losses to close 3.9% down.