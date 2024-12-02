Finnair tries out Alipay for in-flight shopping

The airline, which uses its Helsinki hub to bring Asian travelers to European destinations, will trial Alipay on its flights between Shanghai and Helsinki, reuters.com reports.

Alipay, an affiliate of Alibaba Group, has formed a number of foreign partnerships to capture the growing market of Chinese consumers traveling abroad. The service has more than 450 million active users in China.

Finnair says it will be the first to allow passengers to use the payment app during flights.