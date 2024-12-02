Finnair, Finavia pilot biometric authentication in air travel

Both companies are exploring together ways to clear away the obstacles from the passenger’s service flow. As a result, they decided to partner up with the Sandbox of Trust, a digital identity pilot initiative, that aims to create a new digital identity linking and authentication solution called SisuID.

It provides an app that allows all citizens who carry an authentic ID document to identify themselves in digital services. The app uses facial recognition and matches it to the document information. If the user wishes, the collected biometric data can be used for authentication. The usage is based on user consent – the user controls the information shared.

During spring 2019, Finnair and Finavia studied the possibilities of using SisuID as the enabler of next-generation passenger authentication. Digitalisation of travel business is advancing quickly but analysing travel data in service silos is not enough to create a seamless customer experience. There are many different service processes in the passenger’s route from home to the airplane seat: transit to the airport, parking lot payment, baggage drop, check-in, security control, lounge area access, and boarding, to name a few.

The group, consisting of Sandbox of Trust, Finavia and Finnair representatives, examined the concept and service design, tech and architecture, official’s requirements, privacy regulation and other possible legal barriers.