FinMont partners with Ubank Connect





Following this announcement, the collaboration is expected to enable FinMont to integrate Ubank Connect’s secure payment gateway solution to its overall global ecosystem. This process is set to facilitate and offer merchants and traders the possibility to access an optimised alternative payment processing solution across several emerging markets.

In addition, both FinMont and Ubank Connect will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers in an ever-evolving landscape, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of local industries.







More information on the partnership

FinMont represents an end-to-end omnichannel travel payment management platform that was developed in order to provide customers and merchants with the possibility to connect their travel distribution channels with payments, FX services, risk management, as well as their back-office systems through one secure and unified infrastructure. The company focuses on delivering increased transparency for the whole transaction life cycle, as well as improved data insights. These are set to optimise clients’ payment strategy, as well as reducing costs and creating an optimised journey to maximise revenues.

The collaboration represents an important step in FinMont's strategy, as the platform aims to improve the payment experience of customers by connecting multiple banks, financial institutions, and providers through one simple gateway. In addition, by integrating with Ubank Connect, the firm will be allowed to incorporate the company’s suite of solutions and expertise into its eco-system. This process will enable travel merchants and businesses to benefit from a secure and efficient payment gateway, across multiple markets around the world.

In addition, Ubank Connect will provide its alternative payment solution in order to deliver a secure online payment gateway, which is expected to enable businesses to be confident that all the data and information are kept safe and protected from any forms of fraud.



