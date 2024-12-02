FinMont partners with Payplug







FinMont was launched by the founders of German airline, Hahn Air, to provide the travel industry with a solution that simplifies B2C payments, as well as B2B payments. By merging payments into a single view that supports decision-makers identify and resolve inefficiencies in their current payment processes. FinMont’s commitment is to help travel merchants leverage payments as a strategic tool to solidify their position in the market.As a payment solution for e-merchants and fintechs, Payplug enables its 17,000 customers to benefit from convenient programmes, resulting in 91% of enhanced requests being accepted by all issuers in France, on the Cartes Bancaires network. By partnering with Payplug, FinMont focuses on offering additional payment solutions to European merchants supporting their growth, while also enhancing its payment ecosystem. According to FinMont’s officials, the collaboration with Payplug intends to help the company in solidifying its position and enable its clients to benefit from an accessible solution. As part of its global strategy, the company aims to integrate with banks, payment, fraud, and other providers to offer an advanced solution to the travel industry.Representatives from Payplug stated that their company plans to allow FinMont’s portfolio clients to access increased performance and acceptance rates on the Cartes Bancaires network, which represents 25% of the total amount of transactions in the Euro area.