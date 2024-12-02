



Through this partnership, FinMont intends to augment its payment ecosystem by integrating iPay’s payment services, providing increased flexibility and optimised processing capabilities for FinMont’s global network of travel industry merchants. FinMont was launched by Hahn Air’s founders to deliver the travel industry a solution that can simplify B2C and B2B payments. Merging both payments into a single view is set to support decision-makers in identifying and solving complexities and issues in their current processes.











The current news comes shortly after FinMont joined The Payments Group (TPG) to expand payment solutions for travel merchants. By adding TPG’s services, FinMont was set to diversify payment capabilities, allowing more flexible solutions for its network of travel industry merchants. Also, the company intended to incorporate TPG’s cash payment and e-voucher solutions, offering its travel merchants expanded payment methods.





Flexibility and expanded payment choice

The collaboration is set to see FinMont integrating iPay’s real-time end-to-end payment processing and billing solutions into its global payment ecosystem. The move plans to deliver FinMont’s African travel merchants with more varied payment processing options, which in turn can ensure a more optimised management of their customer base and minimising billing complexities.

When commenting on the announcement, representatives from FinMont underlined that teaming up with iPay allows their company to provide merchants with more flexibility in payment processing. Also, integrating this solution focuses on supporting travel merchants in reaching more customers, decreasing difficulties in payment processes, and expanding their businesses. At the same time, officials from iPay mentioned that the collaboration allows the firm to bring its payment processing and billing solutions to a range of travel merchants across Africa. By joining forces, the two companies plan to simplify and optimise the billing process, offering businesses additional support with payments.