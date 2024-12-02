FinMont partners with dLocal for payments

Based on the information detailed in the press release, the collaboration is set to amplify FinMont’s global payment ecosystem and facilitate payments throughout multiple emerging economies in the above-mentioned regions via dLocal’s network.





FinMont, dLocal offering and what the collaboration entails

The announcement highlights that FinMont was launched to provide the travel industry with a solution that helps simplify B2C and B2B payments alike, as opposed to other options available. The combination of both payments into a single view is believed to help decision-makers identify and fix any inefficiencies within their existing payment processes, as the company has the goal to help travel merchants leverage payments as a strategic tool to differentiate themselves from competitors.

A cross-border payments facilitator, a technology company, and an emerging-markets localisation expert, dLocal provides a flexible, all-encompassing payments solution that looks to unlock new revenues and maximise reach in growth markets. The company’s payment service coverage includes high-growth emerging economies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America, which is believed to make it the ideal partner for the new orchestration platform.











As per the press release, the FinMont platform looks to change payments by connecting multiple banks and providers in a simple manner through a single gateway. What is more, it is set to assist with bettering payment authorisation and conversion rates, decrease payment costs, and remove historic issues of the likes of downtime or reliance on one payment provider.

Additionally, the platform’s ecosystem will connect acquiring banks, payment, fraud, forex, and chargeback providers, as well as integrate with ERP/CRM systems and other travel-specific distribution channels, providing a complete payment ecosystem for the travel industry.

Commenting on the collaboration, Suby Valluri, CEO of FinMont stated that the company is looking forward to partnering with dLocal and incorporating its service into the FinMont global ecosystem, as it provides a solution between emerging countries and developing economies that is set to support the new orchestration platform. The spokesperson further advised that as part of its global strategy, the company is set to integrate with banks, payment, fraud, and other providers to offer a ‘truly unique’ solution to the travel industry.

Adding on this, Andres Bertolotti, Senior Business Development Manager of dLocal said that the dLocal team is looking towards working with FinMont as they launch their global proposition, as the platform is a new solution for the travel sector, and they are happy to collaborate closely and integrate its offering into the global system and support the platform as it grows throughout 2023.