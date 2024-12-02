FinMont announces that it partners with ConnexPay to streamline B2B payments in travel industry, offering real-time virtual card issuance for enhanced cash flow.











Augmenting travel payment solutions

Purpose-built for the travel industry, ConnexPay’s unified payments solution aligns incoming customer payments with outgoing supplier payments, all in real time, with one contract and one reconciliation. With ConnexPay, clients get real-time access to incoming customer funds that they can use to pay suppliers, which drives significant cash flow for travel businesses.

Executives from Finmont said that they are delighted to announce their partnership with ConnexPay and incorporate their payment platform into their global ecosystem. This partnership will strengthen and expand the FinMont proposition for travel merchants, allowing their clients to issue virtual cards in real-time.

Also commenting on this news, officials from ConnexPay said they are happy to partner with FinMont and incorporate their global payment offering into FinMont’s payment ecosystem for the travel industry. Their solution will allow FinMont's clients use one system to both accept and make payments, unifying the entire payments process with one contract and one reconciliation for ease and convenience.





Unified B2C and B2B solutions

The founders of German airline, Hahn Air, launched FinMont to offer the travel industry a unique solution that, unlike other options available, streamlines not only B2C payments but also B2B payments. Combining both payments into a single view will help decision-makers identify and fix inefficiencies in their current payment processes. The firm’s mission is to help travel merchants use payments as a strategic tool to stand out from competitors.

The FinMont platform aims to revolutionise payments by seamlessly connecting multiple banks and providers through one simple gateway. The partnership with ConnexPay will allow the global payment platform to incorporate the innovative solution into its ecosystem, allowing travel merchants to issue virtual cards in real-time to one or more suppliers using incoming funds from a customer.