FinMont partners with Azupay





Following this announcement, the collaboration is expected to deliver an optimised and secure payment ecosystem tailored to travel businesses' unique needs, while driving development and enhancing fraud prevention as well.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the FinMont x Azupay partnership

The initiative will focus on the shared commitment of FinMont and Azupay to disrupt traditional payment processes and equip travel businesses with optimised and secure solutions. At the same time, by integrating Azupay’s real-time payment technology, FinMont is expected to provide its network of global travel merchants with the possibility to benefit from faster, safer, and more efficient payment options, reducing payment risks, as well as enhancing the overall customer experience.

In addition, Azupay’s real-time payment capabilities will align with FinMont’s mission to simplify and optimise payments for travel merchants, while also focusing on ensuring they remain competitive in a rapidly evolving marketplace. The partnership represents an important step in the process of delivering real-time, secure, and reliable payment services to the travel sector. Both FinMont and Azupay aim to table the challenges and difficulties of traditional payment systems, while also providing travel businesses with the possibility to accelerate their development processes.