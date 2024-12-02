The addition of TPG's services is expected to diversify FinMont’s payment capabilities, enabling more flexible solutions for its network of travel industry merchants. Specifically, FinMont will incorporate TPG’s cash payment and e-voucher solutions, providing FinMont’s travel merchants with expanded payment methods. This integration aims to support a broader range of customer preferences and simplify the complexities of payment processing.

FinMont officials remarked on the partnership, noting that integrating CashtoCode allows travel merchants to access a larger customer base while reducing payment-related barriers. They emphasised that cash payments remain essential in many regions, and this collaboration will help travel merchants adapt to diverse payment needs.

In turn, representatives from The Payments Group added that the partnership with FinMont will extend TPG's cash and e-voucher services to a wider range of travel businesses. They went on to explain that the joint effort aims to streamline the payment experience, equipping merchants to handle ecommerce transactions more efficiently.

More information about the two companies

FinMont was founded by the same team behind the German airline Hahn Air to address payment needs in the travel sector. Unlike traditional options, FinMont's platform provides a consolidated view of both B2C and B2B payments, which is intended to help travel industry decision-makers pinpoint and resolve inefficiencies in payment workflows.

The Payments Group (TPG) is a German holding company with fintech subsidiaries and a venture capital arm headquartered in Frankfurt. Through entities such as Funanga AG, TWBS Ltd, Calida Financial Ltd, and Surfer Rosa Ltd, TPG provides prepaid payment services, including branded and white-labelled options, for online merchants globally. TPG's reach includes over 550,000 cash payment points and a global prepaid card network, with operations supported by a workforce of more than 50 employees.