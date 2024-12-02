FinLeap teams up with Fabrick to support SMEs through open banking

FinLeap, the fintech startup platform behind Germany’s SolarisBank, has announced on Monday it has teamed up with Italian open banking platform Fabrick to launch a new financial management startup specifically for small businesses. According to FinLeap, the startup, called Beesy, will simplify accounting, tax and banking services for micro-enterprises and freelancers.

According to Finleap officials, Beesy will provide antrepreneurs with access to digital solutions for managing their finances. This will include multi-banking services and tools for accounting, payments and analysis. As soon as Beesy is launched, FinLeap added it will provide more details about the services and how they work.