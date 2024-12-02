FinLeap launches B2B2X platforms for contextual finance

The new platform systems enable FinLeaps cooperation partners to combine bundled solutions and all-in-one solutions with fintechs, financial products and value-added services in a modular building set to form a digital financial company.

Since its launch in 2014, FinReach has developed into a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for over 500 banks in Germany, Austria and Spain. Based on these products and services as well as the products of its sister company MoneyMap, which merges into FinReach, the company will in future focus on private customer processes (B2B2C) as Finreach Solutions. The second platform, Infinitec Solutions, focuses on business customer processes (B2B2B).

FinLeap has already gained two partners with whom the platform technologies are used to launch companies: Beesy, a digital financial management solution for sole proprietors and self-employed persons in Italy has been launched with Infinitec Solutions and Deutsche Fintech Solutions. Deutsche Fintech Solutions, a joint venture with DVAG, is developing a digital tool that supports the DVAG asset consultants in all time-consuming analyses and in long-term customer support – depending on the clients life situation.