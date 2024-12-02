Finland: Posti ships 32.6 mln packages in 2014

In December 2014, Posti registered a 9% (800,000) increase in parcels shipped as compared to December 2013, e-commercefacts.com reports. In the same month of 2014, Posti shipped 1 million packages per week.

One of the ways Posti is exploring to make the daily lives of customers easier is serving consumers at different service points with extensive opening hours. It has also include an own mobile application that can give an estimate of the delivery time of a parcel.

It operates in 11 countries with net sales worth EUR 1.98 billion in 2013.