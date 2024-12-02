Finland: GDP expected to rise again in 2014

Due to the weakening trend in the international economy, Finland’s strong economic growth has slowed down, according to a report issued by the European umbrella organization for online retailers e-commerceeurope.eu.

However, in 2014, the growth rate is expected to pick up again, with a small increase of 0.6%. In 2013, the share of B2C ecommerce was 3.36% of the total Finnish GDP. The internet economy is expected to grow faster than traditional sectors, partly due to improving consumer confidence and a growing number of e-shoppers.

Finland’s main challenge in 2014 will be to stimulate growth in the face of weak demand in EU export markets.