FinLab accelerator launches programme for Thailand SMEs

The three-month programme is supported by United Overseas Bank (UOB – Thailand) and the nation’s Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA). Thailand is the first market outside of Singapore where the FinLab will offer its SME programme.

The three-month programme will offer help with business models and adopting digital solutions particularly those in online sales and marketing. The SMEs will then be matched with a suitable technology solution provider to address their concerns and to pilot the implementation of the solution. The FinLab is accepting applications until January 2019.

As a joint venture between UOB and SGInnovate, FinLab last launched the third cycle of its tech acceleration programme for SMEs in February 2018. That programme completed in August where 11 Singapore-based SMEs “deepened” their digital capabilities by piloting the use of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics process automation (RPA).