Payment processor Finix has announced that it has launched its plugin for WooCommerce to optimise ecommerce payments for merchants.

Through this integration, Finix seeks to allow merchants operating across the US and Canada to accept payments, minimise operational complexities, and provide a consistent and optimal checkout experience, regardless of whether they are just at the start of their business or scaling high-volume stores. Currently, WooCommerce enables over 28% of all online stores and positions itself as one of the largest ecommerce solutions on WordPress, the platform behind approximately 43% of the internet .

Improving ecommerce payments for merchants

With digital storefronts evolving to meet consumer expectations for simplified experiences, having an efficient, secure, and flexible payment solution is a key aspect for merchants. Through Finix, WooCommerce merchants are set to be able to benefit from access to a modern payment infrastructure without requiring custom builds, complex configurations, and payment expertise. This enables merchants to go from installation to accepting live payments more efficiently, without needing to hold advanced technical knowledge, due to intuitive settings and automatic webhook handling.

The integration between Finix and WooCommerce is set to provide merchants with:

Diverse payment acceptance , allowing users to accept major credit and debit cards, ACH transfers, and Apple Pay;

, allowing users to accept major credit and debit cards, ACH transfers, and Apple Pay; Automated transaction management , supporting dispute management, refunds, and ACH returns through built-in webhook assistance and real-time automation to minimise manual work;

, supporting dispute management, refunds, and ACH returns through built-in webhook assistance and real-time automation to minimise manual work; Transparent pricing and fast payouts , with merchants being able to access interchange-plus pricing for clear fee breakdowns and get next-day deposits or same-day payouts;

, with merchants being able to access interchange-plus pricing for clear fee breakdowns and get next-day deposits or same-day payouts; Scaled security through advanced encryption and security protocols;

through advanced encryption and security protocols; Simplified sandbox, enabling merchants to test and launch leveraging dedicated sandbox tools, then transition to live payment processing.

Furthermore, the plugin can be used for both classic and block-based WooCommerce checkout experiences, mitigating the need for workarounds. Merchants can view and manage transactions within their WooCommerce or Finix dashboards, which allows them to focus on expanding their operations with the support of a flexible payment solution.

Facilitating customisable and scalable payment solutions to WooCommerce merchants is set to enable Finix to expand its ecommerce presence and support more businesses to grow their online operations.